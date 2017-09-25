NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

CHINA’S Gansu Province has prioritised Zambia on its list of preferred investment destinations in Africa because of the country’s stable political, economic and social environment.

The Province’s Governor Tang Renjian is happy that Jinchuan Group Limited, one of the State owned enterprises in Gansu, has invested in Chibuluma Mines and Munali Nickel Mine in Zambia. He said the company’s investments in Zambia are bearing fruit so far mainly due to the conducive environment.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

