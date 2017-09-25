WE COMMEND doctors at the University of Zambia Teaching Hospital (UTH) for successfully conducting a brain tumour operation.

UTH, the country’s main referral hospital, last Monday conducted a 10-hour operation to remove a brain tumour operation from a 38-year-old female patient. We commend the surgical team led by Kachinga Sichizya because this is a first in Zambia and therefore a monumental breakthrough. The successful operation is critical to restore the confidence of the public in the country’s medical system, especially the public health facilities. We are aware that the UTH has been doing a lot of surgeries and the brain tumour removal operation is just one of the many. Recently, UTH has been having heart surgeries. The institution has varied exploits depending on which department. The public may remember that UTH had conducted operations involving the separation of co-joined twins. UTH has also conducted a number of plastic surgeries, including complicated ones arising from people involved in near fatal road traffic accidents. Clinical research at UTH has earned the country international reputation. The Cotrimoxazole prophylaxis Study in HIV infected children showed appreciable reduction in deaths and hospital admissions. This has resulted in a Policy of Cotrimoxazole prophylaxis in HIV infected children worldwide. This study was adopted by the World Health Organisation and has been replicated worldwide. The under-five clinics did not come from nowhere. They were experimented by doctors at UTH and adopted as the standard care for children in the developing world. The study recommended the routine check-up of children and this has drastically changed the outlook of health care for children and reduced child mortality. These are some of the great strides the UTH has made over the years in conjunction with the University of Zambia, School of Medicine at Ridgeway campus. Zambia can therefore boast of having one of the best medics. However, the UTH has over the years suffered the consequences of a disorganised health system. The UTH is supposed to function as a Level Three institution in terms of referral, however, for a long time, it has not been used as such. It has been the only hospital for a population of over two million people meaning that the referral system was failing. The other set back was that the running of that mammoth institution using one administration was just not working and again here Government has scored points by putting in different managements. Now, UTH has been broken up into several mini-hospitals being run by different managements. This is positive. The population of the country has grown, hence the need for specialist hospitals not only in Lusaka, but around the country to cover more patients who may need specialist attention. Things will change at UTH, very soon as we are already seeing from the beginning of the year, a 60 percent reduction in the referrals. Besides, Government has moved in the right direction to depopulate UTH through the creation of first level hospitals in all directions of Lusaka which now sieve the kind of patients reaching UTH. This means UTH will function as it should by attending to complicated cases such as the brain tumour surgery. The operation also proved that given the equipment and other resources, Zambian medical experts can deliver. This should be encouraged to save lives. Patients wouldn’t have to travel abroad at great cost for services that can now be provided locally. That is the direction Zambia’s health services should be taking.

