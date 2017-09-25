  ||    25 September 2017 @ 03:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
ZESCO United skipper Jacob Banda says players should shoulder the blame for putting coach Zlatko Krmpotic in the firing range from fans.

Last Tuesday, Zesco lost 3-0 to Lumwana Radiants in a Super Division rescheduled Week 28 match and fans wanted to lynch the Serbian.
Banda said at a briefing in Ndola on Saturday that the players are to blame for Zesco’s exit from the Confederation Cup.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
