MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United skipper Jacob Banda says players should shoulder the blame for putting coach Zlatko Krmpotic in the firing range from fans.

Last Tuesday, Zesco lost 3-0 to Lumwana Radiants in a Super Division rescheduled Week 28 match and fans wanted to lynch the Serbian. Banda said at a briefing in Ndola on Saturday that the players are to blame for Zesco’s exit from the Confederation Cup.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

