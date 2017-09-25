CHAMBO NG’UNI, Luano

RESIDENTS of Luano district in Central Province will soon have power in their homes with Zesco Limited geared to connect the area to the national electricity grid at a cost of K35 million.

Luano district commissioner Christopher Chibuye said the long-awaited programme of connecting Luano to the national grid will gobble K35 million. Mr Chibuye said the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) had also expressed interest in undertaking the works at a cost of K42 million but Government has settled for Zesco as it already has some installations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

