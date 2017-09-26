  ||    26 September 2017 @ 07:35

In this audio, People’s Party leader Mike Mulongoti says President Edgar Lungu cannot fight corruption because he is corrupt. Reacting to President Lungu’s remarks that those with evidence of corruption on the fire tenders should come forward in an interview, Mulongoti said the Head of State was unreliable.

