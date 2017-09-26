MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Vubwi

ALBINO Foundation of Zambia executive director John Chiti says increasing ritual killings and attacks on people living albinism have instilled fear in its members.

Mr Chiti said in an interview recently that Zambia records about 10 murder cases of people living with albinism annually.

He said Eastern Province has so far been leading in such ritual cases and called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in ensuring albinos are protected from barbaric attacks by blood-thirsty READ MORE

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

