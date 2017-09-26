Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has set the tone for the October 7 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria by urging his players to keep cool heads in the aftermath of back to back victories over Algeria in the last round of matches. Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com that he was psyching his players that the match against the Super Eagles will be highly psychological hence the need to be mentally ready. The coach who led an all local assemblage of local players at Nkoloma Stadium through an arduous session said that Zambia had now drifted in a zone where local players were an integral part of the Chipolopolo.

