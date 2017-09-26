The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Lusaka businessman for money laundering activities involving over K2 million. Commission public relations officer Theresa Katongo says Augustine Menyani, 47, of House No. 1080, Chamba Valley Phase 3 in Lusaka has been arrested for attempting to obtain credit by false pretences, forgery and uttering of false documents contrary to the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Menyani on dates unknown, but between 1st January, 2016 and 30th October, 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, wilfully, dishonestly and with intent to defraud did forge a cash telegraphic transfer form from a named bank purporting that he had made a telegraphic transfer of K2, 263,800 from Asibweni Luxury Ltd account, a company in which he is a Director, to a known Auto Mobile Dealer when in fact not.
DEC nab businessman for money laundering involving over K2 million
