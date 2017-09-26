  ||    26 September 2017 @ 00:30

NKOLE NKOLE, LUSAKA
DURING President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament on September 15, he referenced the implementation of a national film policy aimed at promoting local content in the country.

The policy, according to President Lungu, is a result of the government’s recognition of the need to accelerate universal access to information through radio and television.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.