  26 September 2017

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has issued a statement threatening legal action against Maureen Kawengele for commenting on unethical allegations involving his company Mpila Zambia. Mpila Zambia is caught up in a corrupt branding deal awarded by a CAF marketing agent Largardere using the influence of the office of the FAZ GS. In a statement, Liwewe claims Kawengele caused the publication on Zambia Reports of an article that has “full of falsehoods and defamatory in nature.”

