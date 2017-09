TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has been urged to adopt the concept of the blue economy to exploit the potential that exists in sectors such as aquaculture, fisheries, tourism, power generation and renewable energy.

Blue economy is a sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print