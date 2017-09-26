The Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union (CSAWU) says the government deliberately suggested a ridiculous pay rise offer so that the workers can enter into a dispute and eventually lose out. In an interview with News Diggers! union president Davies Chiyobe said that the public service agreed to the minimum increment even though it was insignificant, so that workers could walk away with a consolation.

