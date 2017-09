MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

POLICE in Mufulira have arrested a 59-year-old man of Zimba township for allegedly defiling his two granddaughters aged nine and seven.

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga said in an interview that the incident happened on Saturday around 13:00 hours and READ MORE

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print