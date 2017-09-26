HH has encouraged Zambian judges to be strong and bring about justice in the country’s electoral field. In an interview, the UPND leader who petitioned the disputed August 2016 presidential election but the Constitutional Court could not hear on claims that time had lapsed, said the judiciary needed to rise above selective delivery of justice. Hichilema has since made an application in the High Court, seeking an order that the Constitutional Court should hear his appeal against the election of President Edgar Lungu. Hichilema said.

