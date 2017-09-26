Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has taken time to visit his cattle herding days with a tour of one of his many ranches in Southern Province. The multi-billionaire businessman who will be making a sixth attempt at the presidency says diversification is key to improving the country’s economy. Hichilema says agriculture will remain top on his agenda as one of the country’s major income earners.

