Roan Members of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has labeled the Patriotic Front Government a government of thieves. Contributing to debate on the presidential speech to Parliament, Mr Kambwili whose debate was curtailed by First Deputy Speaker Catherine Namugala following his statement charged that the corruption which is allegedly taking place in the PF government is worse than the alleged corruption that took place during Second Republican President Fredrick Chiluba’s reign. He alleged that officials in the PF government have stolen have made themselves rich.

