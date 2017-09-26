  ||    26 September 2017 @ 14:29

Chishimba Kambwili has found issue with the recently announced nine percent salary increment for civil servants branding it a mockery. The expelled Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament said that the increment was insignificant given the increased cost of living. On Sunday the Public Service Management Division and the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions signed a memorandum that saw workers get an increase of between seven and nine percent.

