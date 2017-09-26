NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has called on Government to create a deliberate policy to make agriculture competitive and lower the cost of production.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba made this call when farmers met Minister of Finance Felix Mutati on Thursday last week.

Mr Zimba said there is need for Government to lower the cost of production and increase duty on some imported agricultural products to level the playing field.

