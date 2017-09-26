WHILE it is true that money is not everything when it comes to employee satisfaction, fair and equitable remuneration practices are essential to employee productivity and retention.

Many employers are aware of this fact and therefore consider remuneration as an important ingredient in the overall human resource strategy.

It is, therefore, commendable that Government, the largest employer in the country, has continued to work towards improving the remuneration and conditions of service for public service workers.

