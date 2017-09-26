  ||    26 September 2017 @ 11:33

  Minister of Finance Felix Mutati is fighting back following continued calls for his expulsion. The calls, which the minister claims are an attempt to distract him from his work, have plagued the former MMD minister as he prepares to deliver the 2018 national budget on Friday 29 September.  

