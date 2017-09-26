DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda says no player is indispensable ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

And Nyirenda said the Chipolopolo are not under any pressure ahead of the decisive match against the Super Eagles next Saturday in Uyo.

The local players regrouped in Lusaka yesterday for a four-day training camp with Nyirenda urging them to get ready for the big battle.

