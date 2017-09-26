Mine Unions have asked Konkola Copper Mines to surrender the mine to government in order to allow a viable investor to take over operations and create thousands of jobs.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Chishimba Nkole has accused KCM of failing to revamp production since Vedanta Resources took over operations in 2004.

Mr Nkole says the union is further dismayed to learn that KCM has gone ahead with their plans to outsource operations and outplace over one thousand employees working with contractors.

Mr Nkole says the outsourcing programme is unacceptable and ill-timed and calls on government to wake up and take action.

He was speaking in Kitwe during a joint press briefing by MUZ, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers-NUMAW and United Mineworkers Union of Zambia-UMUZ.

