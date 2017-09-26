  ||    26 September 2017 @ 21:09

Chishimba Kambwili today ambushed the Patriotic Front in Parliament, saying they are a bunch of criminals who have become fat from stolen wealth. Contributing to debate on President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament a fortnight ago, the Roan member of parliament said the Head of State must be removed because he had allowed corruption to flourish in government.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!