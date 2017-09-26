President Lungu has travelled to Angola for the inauguration of the country’s President-elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço today. The inauguration will bring to an end the Presidency of José Eduardo Dos Santos who has been in power for 38 years. Lourenço was elected with 64.5% of the vote on August 23. There are hopes that the new President will chart a moderate path and support Angola to move on from its authoritarian past, and Lourenço campaigned on the promise he would lead the country in a new direction.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

