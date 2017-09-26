  ||    26 September 2017 @ 16:09

Laura Miti says the Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia will go ahead with its planned peaceful demonstration at Parliament buildings this Friday even without police permission. And Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo says the JAAZ demonstration will also serve as a platform for citizens to fight against the misapplication of the Public Order Act by law enforcers.

