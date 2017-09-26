  ||    26 September 2017 @ 07:27

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka has taken a swipe at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) describing the regional organisation as toothless. Mr. Katuka says SADC has failed Zambians at a crucial point in history, when the country was about to explode. He states that SADC is a toothless bulldog when it comes to solving problems in troubled member countries because its leaders are all embattled themselves.

