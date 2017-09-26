  ||    26 September 2017 @ 02:29

National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has been acquitted on the contempt charges against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and five others. The case has been added to the list of cases around Hichilema that have been peeling away. Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga acquitted Sumaili on grounds that the prosecution team did not tender in any evidence against Sumaili.

