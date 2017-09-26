KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

MUSIKA Development Initiative director of operations Joshua Munkombwe says the organisation will continue supporting farmers through the creation of output market opportunities and increased access to inputs.

During the handover of a truck and tractor to Mule-Stus Agro Services Limited aimed at boosting the company’s cassava value chain and supply in Luapula Province, Mr Munkombwe said the support will enable the company to invest in haulage services to the ever growing cassava sector and other crops.

