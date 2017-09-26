  ||    26 September 2017 @ 01:29

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) needs about US$1.2 billion to completely rehabilitate its infrastructure to ensure full operational capacity.

In 2012, Government released US$120 million from the US$750 million Eurobond for rehabilitation of rail tracks and infrastructure, signalling and telecommunications system, and procuring rolling stock.
