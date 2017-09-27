CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has apprehended nine people from Garden township in Lusaka for allegedly connecting sewer pipes from their houses into an open drainage being constructed under the US$355 million Millennium Challenge Account-Zambia (MCAZ) project.

LCC acting public relations manager George Sichimba said the nine suspects – six men and three women – were picked up by council police officers on Monday around 10:00 hours. “The suspects, who include eight landlords and a tenant, said they were not aware that it was a crime to discharge sewer into the drains.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

