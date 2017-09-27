LILLIAN BANDA, Lusaka

ACCESS to justice is a right that still remains a pipe dream for many more so those from rural and low-income communities and environments.

Many people in need of legal aid are not able to access it simply because they lack the capacity to do so. This alone may force many to seek redress from the formal court system and or give up on getting justice altogether. Distance and costs can inhibit one from successfully bringing their case before a court of law. However, not all is lost because there exist within communities individuals that are addressing this challenge through the provision of basic legal aid services and information. These are paralegals. Paralegals are individuals trained in basic law and human rights. The main target in their work are people living in rural areas and low income communities who often lack knowledge of their human and legal rights and of correct court procedures, or do not have the financial capacity to take a case to court. Whilst paralegals can give advice and even mediate in a dispute, they are not lawyers, and are not supposed to represent anyone in a court of law. The majority of paralegals operate in communities where they reside or in places they are familiar with. In addition to offering free legal advice, they facilitate human rights education programmes and work with local leaders to identify cases of human rights violations and advise accordingly. Paralegals also work to inform and educate people about the law and court procedures. Like paramedics, paralegals provide legal aid to members of the public; majority of whom are often poor and vulnerable. Though relatively new to Zambia, the concept of paralegalism is not exactly a new phenomenon in other nations. Currently, paralegals do not charge a fee for their services. The idea is to reach as many people in need of basic legal aid services as possible. “Being able to help someone access justice makes me happy. Whether it’s providing basic legal information or just giving a talk on human rights. Access to justice involves all these processes and its work that I fully enjoy,” states Innocent Mbozi, a paralegal with Law and Development Association (LADA), an organisation based in Monze, Southern Province. Innocent, aged 31 years who has worked as a paralegal since 2005, says paralegal work is both exciting and challenging in that one has to be aware about new developments and constantly learning. Innocent reveals that a significant number of cases that he has handled have to do with child maintenance and violence against women and girls. Others involve land disputes. He points out that with regard to issues of land disputes, LADA works with the Zambia Land Alliance. In Zambia, the first group received training in paralegal work in 1998. The training was done in collaboration with the University of Zambia School of Law. Paralegals are respected and trusted members of the community who are committed to securing access to justice for the poor. “A large number of poor people reside in rural and lower income communities and are often unable to access services of lawyers who are mostly urban based. And the justice system has its own challenges in terms of personnel and financial resources, thereby making access to justice difficult. Paralegals exist to bridge this gap,” explains Paralegal Alliance Network (PAN) coordinator Phillip Sabuni. Mr Sabuni said the needs of the majority of the poor populations are simple and often do not require expert legal opinion or formal representation. He explains that a person who has received training in paralegal work is able to provide guidance in the management of everyday conflicts that people face. He was, however, quick to mention that serious and complex matters requiring expert legal opinion are referred to and handled by lawyers because paralegals do not and cannot represent anyone in court. “They can however, provide information that can help one make informed decisions or adequately prepare for court proceedings and processes,” he said. Currently, paralegals are not recognised as a profession in Zambia. But resolutions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights have long recognised their role. Mr Sabuni also mentions that stakeholders are currently working at ensuring that Zambia puts in place a policy that will among others address issues of accreditation as well as standardisation of the paralegal training curriculum. Paralegalism has scored a number of successes. Paralegals are always at the frontline of the justice system providing the much needed legal services. In Kenya and Malawi, they have significantly helped decongest the prisons by speeding up the determination of long-pending cases in courts. They have helped remove hindrances curtailing access to justice for the indigent through facilitation of meetings between key criminal justice agencies. The Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) in Zambia has in the past, through its paralegals, helped individuals that have been imprisoned wrongly to be freed and some guilty persons jailed longer than is legally permitted. The organisation has also helped a number of people with different legal issues to access justice. In Southern Province, LADA has been very instrumental in engaging communities in issues of land, human rights and GBV. By engaging community leaders and members in discussions around the aforesaid, a number of potential conflicts and human rights violations have been averted. And on the Copperbelt, Kitwe Trauma Healing Centre (THC) has paralegals that are helping to address a number of cases the majority of which are centred on property grabbing sexual violence. The organisation has helped several survivors of violence to have legal representation and support for them to recover from a traumatic experience. All the aforementioned organisations have their paralegals working as frontline officers. Other organisations such as the Eastern Province Women Development Association (EPWDA), Mansa District Women Development Association (MDWDA), Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), Prisoners Future Foundation (PFF) and Caritas Zambia also provide paralegal services.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

