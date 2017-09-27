Former PF minister and current Member of Parliament for Roan Chishimba Kambwili recently alleged that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo received three new motor vehicles from the company that was awarded the contract to procure the 42 fire trucks at a cost of US$42 million. Governance adviser Macdonald Chipenzi has since called on President Lungu to suspend Kampyongo in order to pave the way for investigations. As all investigative wings fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs, at which Kampyongo sits at the top, this appears to be essential in ensuring that any investigation is independent and credible.

