Opposition leader Vincent Chaile has rejected an invitation to participate in the demonstration against government’s decision to purchase 42 fire trucks at $1 million each. The demonstration has been organised by the civil society in the country and is expected to reach Parliament buildings. READ VINCENT CHAILE’S STATEMENT

