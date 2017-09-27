  ||    27 September 2017 @ 18:33

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has disclosed that a female toddler aged 2 years and four months was yesterday electrocuted in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga Compound. Ms. Katongo in a statement today said the toddler was electrocuted between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours yesterday and died instantly as she was trying to get an Irish Potato which was behind a fridge. The body of the deceased juvenile is lying in Kalingalinga Clinic Mortuary.

