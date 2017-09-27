  ||    27 September 2017 @ 02:29

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Kazungula
FORMER First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa has advised Zambians not to shun rural areas if the country is to record meaningful development.

And hundreds of people from all walks of life last Saturday attended the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony at the Simukale ceremony site in Kazungula district in Southern Province.
Mrs Mwanawasa, who graced the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony, said people should not be afraid to live in rural areas.
