NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has invested US$50.89 million through the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development project to improve the genetic of fish.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Livestock David Shamulenge said out of the US$50.89 million invested in the project, about US$4.045 million will go towards growth of the Kafue bream.

