Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s return to the farm in Choma has come with some joy, giving him the much needed fresh air away from the troubles of the city where he endured four months in prison. Hichilema is in Southern Province where he and his UPND enjoy massive support. At his farm, visitors are pouring in to offer solidarity after he was released from incarceration on treason charges many observers said were politically motivated.

