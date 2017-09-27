Opposition Rainbow Party General Secretary Wynter Kabimba says the Political Parties Bill is a conduit for the ruling party to syphon money from the treasury, but added that the PF would not be in government after 2021. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme, Kabimba who is former justice minister said in Africa, there was no law that the ruling party would pass without first calculating the direct benefit from it.

