Expelled Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s debate in Parliament Tuesday afternoon was curtailed by first deputy Speaker Catherine Namugala when he said leaders in the PF government are thieves who have accumulated so much wealth. And Kambwili has insisted that the ruling PF has to change its president if it is to stand a chance of prolonging its stay in power. Debating President Edgar Lungu’s speech when he ceremonially opened the second session of the 12th National Assembly on September 15, Kambwili observed that the speech did not address majority people’s expectations.

