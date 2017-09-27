  ||    27 September 2017 @ 06:29

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has allegedly transferred over 1,000 workers to contractors it has outsourced to manage its business units despite Government issuing a directive to the mining giant to maintain its staff.

The mine denies doing so.
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Christopher Yaluma recently issued a directive to KCM not to transfer over 900 workers to contractors.
Despite the directive, the mining giant has gone ahead with its plans and outsourced over 1,000 workers to contractors.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
