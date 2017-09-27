CHALI MULENGA, Sesheke

LOCAL authorities in Western Province have urged the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to urgently rehabilitate the Livingstone-Sesheke road owing to its economic importance.

Sesheke district council chairperson Matokwani Musiwa said in an interview that the road should be worked on to enhance trade between Zambia and other Southern African countries. “The importance of the roads to the region cannot be over-emphasised as the road connects us with other countries. The copper that we are selling as a country is being transported through this same route,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

