President Edgar Lungu is scheduled to meet his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Joseph Kabila to discuss issues of mutual concern for the two countries. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Mwale says President Lungu will meet Mr. Kabila soon. Mr. Mwale said the two leaders will also discuss issues of peace and security in the Great Lakes region.

