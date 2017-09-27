NDANGWA MWITTAH, Choma

“AND He sent them out to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick,” reads the Bible in Luke 9:2 – New International Version.

On this short Bible verse, of very few words – 16 to be specific in the case of the NIV – lies the foundation upon which the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) is built. When Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale met non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here recently, he was clear when he spoke of the kind of NGOs that Government wants to work with. He said he was open to work with only like-minded and progressive ones – those abreast with the direction that Government has taken. “I have decided to call you because Government recognises NGOs as important partners in delivering services to the people and usher in economic development. Government under President Lungu is a very inclusive Government,” he said. He continued by saying that he was aware that NGOs have been instrumental in supplementing government’s efforts in areas such as health, agriculture, sanitation, education, water and also HIV/AIDS. “Our main interest is for you as NGOs to understand the development instruments that Government uses. I am aware that in Southern Province, some NGO’s are doing better, even building schools in some areas. We shouldn’t have this so much divide between NGOs and Government,” he said. Well, somehow his wish came true when CHAZ came on board, in its continued efforts to supplement Government’s effort of improving quality health service delivery. The faith-based NGO recently donated and handed over a mobile cold-room to the Medical Stores Limited (MSL) in Choma. The mobile cold room, bought at a cost of K156, 018 with support from the Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and also Malaria, is but just one of the many things the CHAZ has been supporting Government with. CHAZ executive director Karen Sichinga says her organisation attaches great importance to interventions aimed at alleviating key constraints in strengthening the country’s health systems. Mrs Sichinga, in a speech read for her by Dhally Menda, the head of health programmes at CHAZ, commended Government for decentralising the national supply chain by creating regional hubs. “CHAZ has for some time now been providing funding and management support to the Choma hub of MSL and since then, service levels have improved and reporting by health facilities has reached 100 percent. The delivery schedule to health facilities served by the hub has also improved from 23 days to within six days,” she says. MSL is currently implementing hub distribution strategy to attain last mile distribution of public health commodities to service delivery points that need support to store cold chain items at its Choma hub. The donation was therefore timely. “Since the installation of this mobile cold room, the hub has stopped storing commodities in the refrigerators. We are now assured of delivering quality products because the unit has the capacity to hold three to four months of stock of all provincial cold chain requirements,” she said. To officially receive and commission the facility, Dr Hamukale in a speech read for him by provincial deputy permanent secretary Douglas Ngimbu, commended CHAZ for the gesture saying the commissioned facility was going to go a long way in ensuring that the health facilities in the province are stocked with quality drugs. Dr Hamukale said the purchase of the mobile cold room was commendable as it would increase the storage capacity of cold chain products and in turn significantly reduce on stock outs of cold chain products in the health facilities dotted around the province. “I am happy to learn that CHAZ is one of the partners that are supporting Government efforts to strengthen the national supply chain. This is how it should be if we are to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services,” he said. Speaking at the same function, MSL managing director Chikuta Mbewe said the facility was another major milestone especially that his organisation has expanded its mandate to include last mile distribution of commodities which cannot be fulfilled given the current storage and distribution infrastructure woes. “This portable cold chain facility has made it possible for MSL to not only store cold chain products at the desired low temperature range but also to preserve and extend the shelf life of the products,” he said. Provincial health director Jelita Chinyonga urged management to guard the facility jealously and put it to good use. Government has embarked on an ambitious programme to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially number three which aims at ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all by 2030. In view of this, Government has in this year’s budget committed to spend K267.5 million for medical equipment and infrastructure and K769.1 million for drugs and medical supplies. The SDG’s were adopted by the member states of the United Nations in 2015 as the world’s to-do list for the next 15 years. They comprise 17 ambitious, interlinked goals and 169 targets for a healthier, safer and fairer world by 2030. While the SDGs are for all countries, the SDG Health Price Tag focused on 67 low- and middle-income countries that face the greatest challenges in terms of expanding health services. The SDG Health Price Tag, published recently in the Lancet Global Health, estimates the costs and benefits of progressively expanding health services in order to reach 16 SDG health targets in 67 low- and middle-income countries that account for 75 percent of the world’s population. The analysis shows that investments to expand services towards universal health coverage and the other SDG health targets could prevent 97 million premature deaths globally between now and 2030, and add as much as 8.4 years of life expectancy in some countries. While most countries can afford the investments needed, the poorest nations will need assistance to reach the targets. “Universal health coverage is ultimately a political choice. It is the responsibility of every country and national government to pursue it,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, wrote in a commentary accompanying the paper in The Lancet Global Health. The SDG Health Price Tag models two scenarios – an “ambitious” scenario in which investments are sufficient for countries to attain the health targets in the SDGs by 2030, and a “progress” scenario in which countries get two thirds or more of the way to the targets. In both scenarios, health systems investments such as employing more health workers; building and operating new clinics, hospitals and laboratories; and buying medical equipment account for about 75 percent of the total. The remaining costs are for medicines, vaccines, syringes and other commodities used to prevent or treat specific diseases, and for activities such as training, health campaigns and outreach to vulnerable communities.

