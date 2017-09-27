MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NKWAZI have sent head coach Albert Mphande on a three-week forced leave, a week after a spat with star striker Justin Shonga.

Last week, Mphande accused Shonga of becoming big-headed because he is featuring for the national team, a statement that did not go well with Zambia Police Service director of sport Adrian Kashala. Kashala reprimanded Mphande over his statement.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

