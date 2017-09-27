  ||    27 September 2017 @ 04:29

ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka
ONLY 326 out of 11,019 candidates have obtained full Grade Nine certificates for external examinations this year.

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga said the first-ever 2017 Grade Nine external examinations were conducted after the separation of external candidates from internal entrants under the revised curriculum rolled out in 2013.
“To give a detailed analysis of this performance, out of 11,019 candidates who sat for examinations, only 326 candidates obtained their full certificates, representing about 2.9 percent, while 6,330 (57 percent) obtained statements.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
