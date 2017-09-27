The state has asked for 60 days to settle the matter out of court in the case in which the family of the late Mark Choongwa is demanding Three Million Kwacha for loss of expectation of life. This is in the matter in which the deceased’s elder brother Chilala Choongwa and the widow Esther Nundwe Choongwa sued the state and six police officers behind the death of Choongwa. Both parties have agreed to settle the matter out of court.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

