HONE SIAME, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu says African countries should strive to hold peaceful elections to sustain political and economic stability.

President Lungu said peaceful elections are key to political stability and economic growth of any country.
He said Angolans have so far demonstrated their commitment towards upholding democratic tenets that lead to peaceful transition.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
