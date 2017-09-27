British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says the impending political dialogue process should be Zambian owned and led. Speaking to during an interactive breakfast meeting with News Editors in Lusaka, Mr Cochrane-Dyet has encouraged all stakeholders to engage in an open,consultattive,respectful and forward-looking dialogue process ,to foster political tolerance and reconciliation in the proud tradition of Zambia’s ability to sustain harmony and peace over many decades. He says Britain fully supports the initiative from the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, for a dialogue process leading to a road map of reforms ahead of the 2021 elections.

