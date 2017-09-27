SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Kazungula

SOUTHERN Province permanent secretary Sibanze Simuchoba has called on District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS) to ensure pupils are taught the three stanzas of the national anthem by teachers in schools.

Mr Simuchoba said most schools have good and entertaining choirs which do not know how to sing the entire national anthem. He said this here recently after Simango combined school pupils failed to sing the national anthem in full.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

