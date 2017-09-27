In response to FAZ CEO Ponga Liwewe’s statement claiming there is an agenda against his person anchored on falsehoods and defamatory publications, we respond as follows. 1. Information published so far has been verified and confirmed. Mr Liwewe will do the public a favour to convincingly justify why his company would engage in direct transaction with an agent of CAF. When was the contract between Mpila Zambia and Largardere signed? Is there a copy of the contract? What date was the contract was signed? 2. Mr Liwewe claims this relationship has existed before his arrival at Football House. When he was engaged as General Secretary of FAZ, did he declare interest about the relationship between Mpila Zambia and Largardere? Is there anything to show such interest was declared?

